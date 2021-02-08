Alexa
Acer Reports January 2021 Consolidated Revenues at NT$23.50 Billion, Highest in Eight Years for the Same Period

2021/02/08 19:36
TAIPEI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2021 at NT$23.50 billion, up 73.4% year-on-year (YoY), marking the highest revenue in eight years for the same period.

Business highlights include YoY revenue growth for:

  • Gaming line[1] by 112.8%, within that, the ConceptD offering for creators grew by 247.0%
  • Chromebooks by 361.4%
  • Thin and light notebooks by 313.5%

Acer Group's listed subsidiaries have all announced their January revenue results, including AOPEN, Acer Cyber Security, Acer Synergy Tech, Weblink International, and Acer e-Enabling Business. Meanwhile, various businesses under incubation continue to progress well, for example, GadgeTek (213.8% YoY revenue growth in January) and Highpoint (22.7% YoY revenue growth in January).

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

