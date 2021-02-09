Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu promotes city attractions to LNY visitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) recommended attractions to those planning to visit the city during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday on Monday (Feb. 8).

In a press release, the mayor recommended Hsinchu Park for its cherry blossoms, some of which are already in bloom, as well as the nearby glass museum and Hsinchu Zoo. He pointed out that the park’s surrounding facilities and the zoo are only closed on Lunar New Year’s Eve and open for the rest of the holiday.

The Hsinchu Marketing Department said the city’s 17-kilometer coastline is a must-visit destination. Along the coastal bike path, visitors can access the Nanliao Visitor Center's two-story slide and Gangnam Canal Park to view the canal and sea.

The department also recommended the old city district for its newly refurbished East Gate, with moats on both sides of the gate, as well as the nearby art gallery and Hsinchu City Hall, a national historic monument. The department said the old city district is illuminated with artistic lights at night, making it more attractive for night tours.



Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien



(Hsinchu City Government photos)