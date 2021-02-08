Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/08 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 8, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;31;26;Humid;31;26;SW;14;81%;15%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NW;13;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;17;8;Mostly sunny, mild;19;8;E;4;69%;4%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;19;15;SW;15;48%;25%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little snow;-5;-7;Some sun, very cold;-3;-9;E;14;84%;28%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-12;-19;A little snow;-12;-13;N;14;71%;76%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;14;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;8;E;7;50%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-21;Windy, much colder;-18;-27;WSW;36;43%;41%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with some sun;32;21;Mostly cloudy;32;21;SSE;7;53%;10%;5

Athens, Greece;A little p.m. rain;19;10;A little p.m. rain;18;11;SW;17;66%;82%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;24;19;Breezy in the p.m.;24;20;N;22;67%;69%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;21;9;High clouds;22;8;WNW;8;65%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;10;70%;59%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;29;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;E;12;44%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;25;A few showers;30;24;SSW;10;72%;86%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;15;10;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;WSW;27;65%;80%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;Sunny and mild;8;-4;NNW;8;44%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;12;5;Spotty showers;14;6;SW;13;71%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little snow;-9;-11;Very cold;-6;-14;ENE;5;71%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;21;11;A little p.m. rain;20;9;WNW;8;70%;77%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A thunderstorm;26;18;NW;9;72%;63%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;Variable cloudiness;2;-2;NNW;12;82%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little snow;-4;-10;Very cold;-6;-9;ENE;13;63%;14%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower;10;6;Milder with some sun;14;7;NW;12;68%;45%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A little rain;6;-3;Showers around;3;-2;WNW;7;95%;92%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;24;18;A couple of showers;25;19;E;20;67%;85%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;A t-storm around;29;20;E;9;42%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with sunshine;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;WNW;13;43%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;N;12;24%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;SSE;24;62%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Clouds and sunshine;26;17;ENE;6;59%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;Mostly cloudy;31;19;NNE;13;56%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow;-9;-14;Bitterly cold;-7;-11;NNW;14;47%;55%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;32;23;Partly sunny;32;22;NNE;19;62%;4%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;-3;-5;Snow showers, cold;-3;-6;NE;25;67%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;23;18;Partly sunny;23;19;NNE;21;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;11;7;NNE;11;83%;26%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A t-storm, breezy;29;26;NNE;26;84%;63%;4

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;23;11;Turning cloudy;24;12;SE;8;65%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;10;-5;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;NNE;11;50%;22%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Hazy sun;30;14;WNW;10;45%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;Rather cloudy;30;24;WSW;12;77%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cold with flurries;2;0;A snow shower, cold;2;0;E;30;69%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, warm;19;10;Rain and drizzle;16;7;NNE;11;45%;59%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rainy times;17;14;Showers around;17;14;WSW;31;79%;88%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A brief p.m. shower;24;16;A couple of t-storms;17;14;NW;16;86%;73%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;26;17;Humid with a t-storm;24;17;ESE;9;82%;76%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;19;Sunny;30;19;E;13;62%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with some sun;-7;-16;Frigid;-11;-16;NE;11;80%;7%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SE;9;62%;71%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;16;Rather cloudy;22;16;ENE;20;68%;57%;2

Honolulu, United States;Rather cloudy;27;20;Breezy;25;19;NE;24;53%;30%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;14;Hazy sun;29;14;SE;7;37%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;N;8;42%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;18;14;Sunshine and windy;17;13;SSW;30;61%;75%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;13;80%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;24;NNW;10;41%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun;25;16;A stray thunderstorm;26;17;N;7;75%;56%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;14;2;Sunshine, pleasant;19;0;NW;8;33%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;High clouds;29;13;WNW;12;44%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;5;Hazy sunshine;23;5;WSW;7;47%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;NNW;14;29%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid with snow;-9;-9;Morning snow;-3;-8;WSW;10;85%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;32;24;A shower in spots;30;23;N;21;63%;41%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;23;A couple of t-storms;30;23;WSW;10;74%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;SSW;8;46%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray t-shower;35;26;WNW;6;64%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;14;6;Showers around;14;6;WSW;10;71%;90%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;SW;11;73%;28%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;High clouds;24;20;SSE;11;77%;40%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;13;Heavy rain, breezy;15;11;W;24;79%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;Snow showers, cold;0;-2;A snow shower, cold;0;-2;NE;20;74%;58%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;12;Low clouds breaking;18;11;SSW;8;73%;13%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;25;Cloudy;30;24;WSW;9;69%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;11;7;Heavy rain;10;5;WSW;22;74%;92%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;32;28;Partial sunshine;32;27;NNE;26;59%;35%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SE;9;84%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;26;Showers around;28;24;ENE;8;79%;94%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;ESE;14;60%;2%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sun;25;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;WNW;8;30%;10%;7

Miami, United States;A shower or two;26;23;Mostly sunny;26;22;E;13;77%;27%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid;-12;-13;Frigid with snow;-9;-14;ENE;17;75%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;26;65%;15%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of t-storms;22;19;A stray thunderstorm;24;20;E;26;72%;73%;10

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;-8;-13;A little p.m. snow;-6;-11;N;3;73%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold;-9;-25;Frigid;-13;-15;E;11;72%;82%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Hazy sunshine;32;21;N;7;35%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;21;16;Couple of t-storms;23;17;NNE;17;73%;77%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;-1;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-4;NNW;9;70%;74%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;SW;12;72%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few flurries;-1;-15;Afternoon flurries;-14;-20;SW;27;77%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;7;2;Becoming cloudy;7;0;ENE;11;50%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;-6;-13;Sunshine and cold;-7;-16;N;9;62%;19%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;-7;-13;Cloudy;-5;-14;NW;12;73%;43%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in places;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;ENE;15;79%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;31;23;A shower in places;32;23;NW;17;65%;42%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;E;14;68%;44%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-4;Very cold;-1;-6;NE;10;53%;71%;2

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;23;18;Nice with some sun;23;16;SW;16;63%;48%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;32;25;WNW;8;67%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;N;16;70%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;13;45%;7%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing and cold;-5;-11;Very cold;-6;-14;NNE;6;64%;39%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;0;-12;Sunny and milder;6;-4;S;7;47%;6%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Rain;19;12;NNW;13;75%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;17;12;An afternoon shower;18;12;SW;22;88%;77%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;24;Some sun, pleasant;30;24;ESE;12;64%;6%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;3;-2;Partly sunny;0;-2;NE;14;52%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-15;ENE;18;76%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray shower;25;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;ENE;11;75%;58%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;20;9;Sunny and nice;23;9;N;13;43%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;14;10;A little a.m. rain;16;10;S;14;73%;88%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Quite cold;-10;-16;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-18;NNE;6;73%;3%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;14;10;Clouds breaking;14;9;W;14;72%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;17;Partial sunshine;28;17;ENE;14;65%;28%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;28;24;Breezy with a shower;27;24;E;22;74%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in spots;24;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;N;9;82%;59%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;17;7;Clouds and sun, cool;16;5;ESE;9;66%;40%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunshine, pleasant;27;15;SW;8;55%;20%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;NNE;16;71%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;13;9;Heavy rain, breezy;12;7;WNW;23;89%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;6;0;Cold;4;1;SSE;7;68%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;1;-6;Hazy sun;3;-1;S;6;43%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;4;Partly sunny;11;5;SE;15;53%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;25;A shower;33;25;NNE;16;66%;67%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy;15;4;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;SW;10;67%;80%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;24;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;21;67%;55%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;-5;-8;Cold with some sun;-6;-10;NNE;12;74%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;22;19;A morning shower;23;18;SE;17;65%;79%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;18;17;Breezy in the p.m.;21;18;ESE;22;69%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;-5;-14;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-13;ENE;11;78%;2%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, p.m. showers;13;7;A morning shower;15;9;NE;10;72%;68%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;4;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;NNW;13;53%;12%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;15;6;Sunny and mild;17;8;N;9;28%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;ESE;8;53%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain, heavy at times;18;11;Rain, heavy at times;15;10;SSE;17;74%;95%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;8;1;Breezy in the a.m.;8;0;WNW;18;36%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;-5;-7;A morning flurry;-2;-9;NW;13;67%;50%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;20;14;Sunny and nice;22;13;SW;18;39%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;19;11;SSE;14;53%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-5;-23;Hazy sunshine;-6;-21;ESE;6;80%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;4;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-4;ESE;5;57%;53%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;2;-3;Variable clouds;3;-2;ESE;6;76%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;Heavy a.m. t-storms;23;16;ENE;8;75%;77%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, very cold;-11;-12;Frigid with snow;-9;-15;ENE;16;74%;89%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow;-7;-8;Rather cloudy, cold;-5;-11;NW;5;82%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;21;17;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;17;N;35;71%;78%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals;32;16;Sunny and nice;32;16;WSW;8;43%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with clearing;9;0;A morning shower;8;-1;ENE;4;61%;41%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-08 21:52 GMT+08:00

