Former lawmaker-turned-TV host hopes to run in KMT presidential primary

By Central News Agency
2021/02/09 10:29
Media personality and local opinion leader Jaw Shaw-kong

Media personality and local opinion leader Jaw Shaw-kong (CNA photo)

Media personality and local opinion leader Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who recently rejoined the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), announced on Monday that he will seek his party's endorsement as its next presidential candidate.

Jaw, considered a "golden boy" of the KMT in the 1980s and who was elected as a Taipei City councilor and legislator during that time,left the party in 1993 due to "political differences."

He rejoined the KMT Feb. 2 after KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣)approved his application.

Responding to speculation about his future plans, Jaw told reporters on Monday that he believes he is qualified to take part in the KMT's primary for the 2024 presidential election.

His platform, he said, will be promoting peace across the Taiwan Strait and reconciliation between the major political parties in Taiwan.

Jaw said that although he is not currently qualified to run for the party chairmanship, he is qualified to take part in the primary.
According to current KMT regulations, chairmanship candidates must hold party membership for at least one year and must have been a member of the party's Central Committee or Central Review Committee. However, these restrictions can be revised by the party's Central Standing Committee.

The KMT is expected to hold its chairmanship election in the third quarter of this year.

On the other hand, the rules for the KMT primary have yet to be decided.

At present, party chairmanship is not a requirement for a KMT member to represent the party in a presidential election.

Jaw said he hopes to form alliances with different party factions to consolidate support and believes that his chances of winning the presidential election are high, considering what he described as "the undesirable performance" of the current administration.

Jaw, 70, has been hosting radio and TV programs since 1995 after losing the Taipei mayoral race a year earlier.

Updated : 2021-02-09 11:40 GMT+08:00

