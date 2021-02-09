Alexa
Taiwan's exports grow for 7th straight month in January

By Central News Agency
2021/02/09 10:30
(CNA photo)

Taiwan's exports in January rose from a year earlier for the seventh consecutive month, boosted by surging global demand for the country's remote tech devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new technologies, and a low comparison base compared to last year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Monday (Feb. 8).

Exports jumped 36.8 percent from a year earlier to US$34.27 billion in January, the highest monthly figure on record, according to data compiled by the ministry.

The MOF attributed the growth to surging exports in the rising field of remote work applications, as well as traditional exports and a low comparison base compared with January 2020, when the Lunar New Year holiday cut short the number of business days, the data indicated.

On a month-to-month basis, Taiwan's outbound sales also rose 3.9 percent in January, the data indicated.

Meanwhile, the country's imports for January rose 29.9 percent from a year earlier to US$28.08 billion, also the highest single-month amount on record and up 3.1 percent from the previous month.

As a result, a trade surplus of US$6.19 billion was generated in January, up US$2.76 billion from a year earlier and US$430 million from a month earlier, according to MOF data.

In January, exports to China and Hong Kong jumped 57.0 percent year-on-year to US$14.85 billion, a record high.

Meanwhile, exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries and Japan rose an annual 40.7 percent to US$5.54 billion and 21.5 percent to US$2.33 billion, respectively, both representing record highs.

Exports to the U.S. for the month amounted to US$4.67 billion, up 21.9 percent from a year earlier, according to MOF data.
exports
Taiwan economy
Ministry of Finance

Updated : 2021-02-09 11:40 GMT+08:00

