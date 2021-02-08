Taiwan’s NCC rejects applications to fill slot of pro-China broadcaster with CNN, FRANCE 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday (Feb. 8) rejected the applications of competing cable providers to move CNN and FRANCE 24 to channel 52.

The slot has been vacant since December of last year when pro-China CTi News was taken off the air for repeated violations of rules regarding fairness and accuracy in reporting.

The NCC held a meeting on Monday to discuss the applications, CNA reported.

NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) told CNA that, currently, channels 49 to 58 on cable are occupied by domestic news, which consumers have come to expect.

Taking into account the rights and interests of consumers as well as other considerations, the NCC rejected the applications to move the foreign channels.

The decision means that channel 52 will remain unoccupied until new applications for domestic networks are submitted.