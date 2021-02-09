Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Singapore plan to use monitoring app on students' computers sparks privacy fears

By REUTERS
2021/02/09 00:00
Two people wearing masks walk in Singapore's Merlion Park. 

Two people wearing masks walk in Singapore's Merlion Park.  (AP photo)

A Singapore government scheme to ensure children have access to computers for home learning has raised privacy concerns over monitoring software installed on the devices.

The scheme, accelerated by the closure of schools last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers subsidies to ensure all secondary school students will have access to computers by the end of 2021.

The government said in December that the computers must be fitted with device management applications, while students using their own computers will also need to have these installed onto their devices.

The software allows teachers to view and control students’ screens remotely, the vendor has said, sparking an online petition against the plan and criticism from international NGO, Human Rights Watch.

The education ministry told Singapore broadcaster CNA this month that the software would capture data such as students’ search history to restrict “objectionable material” but would not track personal data such as location or passwords.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The lack of definition over what constitutes ‘objectionable material’, and the lack of transparency in how these decisions are made, undermines children’s ability to speak freely and access information,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Friday.

Public pushback is rare in the tightly-controlled island nation of 5.7 million but an online student petition urging the government to compromise and not force students to install the software has gained around 6,600 signatures.

It comes after the government faced criticism last month for not disclosing that data collected on its COVID-19 contact tracing app would be available to police. The backlash led the government to introduce a law change to restrict police’s use of the data.

The education ministry has said it plans to bulk order laptops equipped with the monitoring software to be purchased by students using the subsidies.

Schools were closed for a couple of months last year at the height of Singapore’s COVID-19 outbreak, but the government will later this year introduce regular home-based learning days for secondary school students as part of a digital literacy drive.
Singapore
privacy
monitoring
coronavirus
school
Online learning

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
2021/02/08 16:33
Smokers in Taiwan advised to keep social distancing during Lunar New Year
Smokers in Taiwan advised to keep social distancing during Lunar New Year
2021/02/08 15:46
Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid for 2nd time after 4 negative tests
Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid for 2nd time after 4 negative tests
2021/02/08 14:42
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments
2021/02/08 14:30
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
2021/02/08 13:24

Updated : 2021-02-09 00:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
Top 10 Taiwanese Lunar New Year traditions
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens
Southern Taiwan high school bully severely injured by netizens