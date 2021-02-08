Alexa
Taipei Zoo to bring in endangered zebra from Japan

Taiwan to receive young Grevy’s zebra from Kyoto City Zoo as part of wildlife conservation agreement

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/08 17:31
Grevy’s zebras are highly endangered. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Zoo on Monday (Feb. 8) signed an agreement with the Kyoto City Zoo to enhance cooperation on wildlife conservation and will receive an endangered Grevy's zebra from Japan as a gift.

Taipei Zoo Director Liu Shih-fen (劉世芬) said the two sides will work together to meet the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals and share experiences on animal conservation. She added that the Kyoto City Zoo can offer useful tips to its Taiwanese counterpart.

Kyoto City Zoo Director Sakamoto Hidefusa said this was the first conservation agreement the zoo had signed with a foreign partner. He said the zoo is planning on sending a young male Grevy's zebra to Taiwan sometime in the second half of the year to commemorate the special occasion.

Meanwhile, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association pointed out that the Kyoto City Zoo is the ninth Japanese partner that the Taipei Zoo has signed a conservation agreement with. As a result, it expected Taiwan-Japan relations to grow stronger, reported CNA.

According to the Taipei Zoo website, the Grevy's zebras are highly endangered, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild. They are mostly found in Kenya and Ethiopia and have thicker stripes and bigger ears than members of the other two zebra species.
Taipei Zoo
Taipei Zoo animals
zebras
Kyoto
Grevy's zebra
endangered animals
endangered species

Updated : 2021-02-08 18:50 GMT+08:00

