BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 16:01
Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Sunday
TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Arizona
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final Round
Brooks Koepka (500), $1,314,000 68-66-66-65—265
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (245), $649,700 66-66-66-68—266
Xander Schauffele (245), $649,700 66-64-65-71—266
Carlos Ortiz (115), $307,208 67-67-69-64—267
Jordan Spieth (115), $307,208 67-67-61-72—267
Steve Stricker (115), $307,208 65-66-69-67—267
Matthew NeSmith (85), $229,342 63-71-68-66—268
Andrew Putnam (85), $229,342 67-69-67-65—268
Scottie Scheffler (85), $229,342 67-65-66-70—268
James Hahn (75), $198,925 67-67-66-69—269
Louis Oosthuizen (68), $177,025 69-67-63-71—270
J.T. Poston (68), $177,025 68-66-67-69—270
Rory McIlroy (56), $138,700 70-67-70-64—271
Jon Rahm (56), $138,700 68-69-66-68—271
Justin Thomas (56), $138,700 70-65-64-72—271
Harold Varner III (56), $138,700 68-68-67-68—271
Corey Conners (47), $104,025 69-68-68-67—272
Sungjae Im (47), $104,025 72-67-68-65—272
Nate Lashley (47), $104,025 64-69-69-70—272
Cameron Tringale (47), $104,025 71-64-69-68—272
Will Zalatoris, $104,025 71-66-64-71—272
Keegan Bradley (35), $64,423 66-65-70-72—273
Sam Burns (35), $64,423 64-68-73-68—273
Emiliano Grillo (35), $64,423 69-70-67-67—273
Henrik Norlander (35), $64,423 68-71-67-67—273
Kevin Streelman (35), $64,423 68-67-69-69—273
Brendon Todd (35), $64,423 68-69-65-71—273
Bubba Watson (35), $64,423 71-68-69-65—273
Richy Werenski (35), $64,423 69-69-71-64—273
Russell Henley (24), $44,713 71-67-65-71—274
Mark Hubbard (24), $44,713 63-73-71-67—274
Matt Jones (24), $44,713 68-69-69-68—274
Luke List (24), $44,713 72-67-68-67—274
Brendan Steele (24), $44,713 70-67-70-67—274
Bo Van Pelt (24), $44,713 69-67-71-67—274
Wyndham Clark (18), $34,006 72-67-67-69—275
Scott Stallings (18), $34,006 67-70-66-72—275
Brian Harman (18), $34,006 71-68-69-67—275
Bo Hoag (18), $34,006 67-71-71-66—275
Kyle Stanley (18), $34,006 71-67-70-67—275
Matthew Wolff (18), $34,006 68-71-69-67—275
Nick Hardy, $23,853 68-67-71-70—276
Max Homa (11), $23,853 69-69-68-70—276
Zach Johnson (11), $23,853 68-70-69-69—276
Matt Kuchar (11), $23,853 69-67-73-67—276
Hideki Matsuyama (11), $23,853 71-67-69-69—276
Grayson Murray (11), $23,853 70-68-68-70—276
Ryan Palmer (11), $23,853 70-68-71-67—276
Webb Simpson (11), $23,853 73-65-69-69—276
Adam Hadwin (8), $18,323 67-70-73-67—277
Si Woo Kim (8), $18,323 71-66-70-70—277
Patton Kizzire (8), $18,323 69-65-69-74—277
Byeong Hun An (6), $17,265 69-69-70-70—278
Billy Horschel (6), $17,265 66-68-71-73—278
Russell Knox (6), $17,265 68-69-69-72—278
Robby Shelton (6), $17,265 72-66-70-70—278
Sam Ryder (6), $16,863 70-67-72-70—279
Stewart Cink (5), $16,425 69-70-71-70—280
Lucas Glover (5), $16,425 72-63-74-71—280
Michael Kim (5), $16,425 67-71-74-68—280
Davis Riley, $16,425 72-66-71-71—280
Brian Stuard (5), $16,425 70-68-72-70—280
Satoshi Kodaira (4), $15,987 68-71-68-74—281
Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,841 66-71-71-74—282
Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,695 70-69-73-71—283
Aaron Wise (4), $15,549 74-65-73-72—284

