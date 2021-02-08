BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Brooks Koepka (500), $1,314,000
|68-66-66-65—265
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (245), $649,700
|66-66-66-68—266
|Xander Schauffele (245), $649,700
|66-64-65-71—266
|Carlos Ortiz (115), $307,208
|67-67-69-64—267
|Jordan Spieth (115), $307,208
|67-67-61-72—267
|Steve Stricker (115), $307,208
|65-66-69-67—267
|Matthew NeSmith (85), $229,342
|63-71-68-66—268
|Andrew Putnam (85), $229,342
|67-69-67-65—268
|Scottie Scheffler (85), $229,342
|67-65-66-70—268
|James Hahn (75), $198,925
|67-67-66-69—269
|Louis Oosthuizen (68), $177,025
|69-67-63-71—270
|J.T. Poston (68), $177,025
|68-66-67-69—270
|Rory McIlroy (56), $138,700
|70-67-70-64—271
|Jon Rahm (56), $138,700
|68-69-66-68—271
|Justin Thomas (56), $138,700
|70-65-64-72—271
|Harold Varner III (56), $138,700
|68-68-67-68—271
|Corey Conners (47), $104,025
|69-68-68-67—272
|Sungjae Im (47), $104,025
|72-67-68-65—272
|Nate Lashley (47), $104,025
|64-69-69-70—272
|Cameron Tringale (47), $104,025
|71-64-69-68—272
|Will Zalatoris, $104,025
|71-66-64-71—272
|Keegan Bradley (35), $64,423
|66-65-70-72—273
|Sam Burns (35), $64,423
|64-68-73-68—273
|Emiliano Grillo (35), $64,423
|69-70-67-67—273
|Henrik Norlander (35), $64,423
|68-71-67-67—273
|Kevin Streelman (35), $64,423
|68-67-69-69—273
|Brendon Todd (35), $64,423
|68-69-65-71—273
|Bubba Watson (35), $64,423
|71-68-69-65—273
|Richy Werenski (35), $64,423
|69-69-71-64—273
|Russell Henley (24), $44,713
|71-67-65-71—274
|Mark Hubbard (24), $44,713
|63-73-71-67—274
|Matt Jones (24), $44,713
|68-69-69-68—274
|Luke List (24), $44,713
|72-67-68-67—274
|Brendan Steele (24), $44,713
|70-67-70-67—274
|Bo Van Pelt (24), $44,713
|69-67-71-67—274
|Wyndham Clark (18), $34,006
|72-67-67-69—275
|Scott Stallings (18), $34,006
|67-70-66-72—275
|Brian Harman (18), $34,006
|71-68-69-67—275
|Bo Hoag (18), $34,006
|67-71-71-66—275
|Kyle Stanley (18), $34,006
|71-67-70-67—275
|Matthew Wolff (18), $34,006
|68-71-69-67—275
|Nick Hardy, $23,853
|68-67-71-70—276
|Max Homa (11), $23,853
|69-69-68-70—276
|Zach Johnson (11), $23,853
|68-70-69-69—276
|Matt Kuchar (11), $23,853
|69-67-73-67—276
|Hideki Matsuyama (11), $23,853
|71-67-69-69—276
|Grayson Murray (11), $23,853
|70-68-68-70—276
|Ryan Palmer (11), $23,853
|70-68-71-67—276
|Webb Simpson (11), $23,853
|73-65-69-69—276
|Adam Hadwin (8), $18,323
|67-70-73-67—277
|Si Woo Kim (8), $18,323
|71-66-70-70—277
|Patton Kizzire (8), $18,323
|69-65-69-74—277
|Byeong Hun An (6), $17,265
|69-69-70-70—278
|Billy Horschel (6), $17,265
|66-68-71-73—278
|Russell Knox (6), $17,265
|68-69-69-72—278
|Robby Shelton (6), $17,265
|72-66-70-70—278
|Sam Ryder (6), $16,863
|70-67-72-70—279
|Stewart Cink (5), $16,425
|69-70-71-70—280
|Lucas Glover (5), $16,425
|72-63-74-71—280
|Michael Kim (5), $16,425
|67-71-74-68—280
|Davis Riley, $16,425
|72-66-71-71—280
|Brian Stuard (5), $16,425
|70-68-72-70—280
|Satoshi Kodaira (4), $15,987
|68-71-68-74—281
|Ted Potter, Jr. (4), $15,841
|66-71-71-74—282
|Xinjun Zhang (4), $15,695
|70-69-73-71—283
|Aaron Wise (4), $15,549
|74-65-73-72—284