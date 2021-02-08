Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Smokers in Taiwan advised to keep social distancing during Lunar New Year

Smokers believed to be more likely to catch COVID

  187
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/08 15:46
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cigarette smokers are advised to maintain a social distance to avoid contracting the coronavirus in gatherings during the Lunar New Year.

The traditional holiday is known to be a period when people meet friends and relatives, visit temples, and travel around, all of which pose risks for the spread of diseases, including COVID-19.

Cigarette users are vulnerable to catching the virus from the constant contact of their fingers with their lips, the WHO has suggested. Sharing cigarettes or other kinds of tobacco products with people can also increase the chances of virus transmission, warned the Health Promotion Administration (HPA).

According to the HPA, seven of the top 10 causes of death for Taiwan in 2019 were associated with smoking, including malignant tumors, cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular illnesses, diabetes, pneumonia, chronic lower respiratory diseases, and hypertension. A 2018 survey indicated that 26.4 percent of Taiwanese smokers were unaware or unconvinced of the health issues linked with tobacco use.

A study published by JAMA Internal Medicine on Jan. 25 discovered smokers and former smokers were more likely to be hospitalized or die over COVID-19. U.S. states including New Jersey and Mississippi are prioritizing smokers over essential workers for COVID vaccinations, reported CNN.
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
infections
cigarette
smokers
WHO

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan COVID task force declares hospital cluster threat defused
Taiwan COVID task force declares hospital cluster threat defused
2021/02/07 16:30
Scholarship recipients call on Taiwan to grant them entry amid COVID pandemic
Scholarship recipients call on Taiwan to grant them entry amid COVID pandemic
2021/02/07 11:19
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
2021/02/06 14:27
Taiwan airline labor unions reject CAA COVID prevention plans
Taiwan airline labor unions reject CAA COVID prevention plans
2021/02/05 17:43
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
2021/02/05 16:17

Updated : 2021-02-08 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's showbiz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities