Photo of the Day: Lone fisherman on smoggy river in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 25-year-old Indonesian software engineer on Saturday (Feb. 6) captured this haunting photo of a lone fisherman plowing through a thick layer of smog as dusk descended on Taipei that day.

On Saturday, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) flashed a red alert for "unhealthy" air in much of northern and central Taiwan. The EPA claimed that the poor air quality was caused by domestic sources that generated high levels of PM2.5 and ozone molecules.

The EPA stated that the winds that day were blowing east and conditions to disperse the pollutants in western Taiwan were poor. According to the EPA, the stagnant air and radiative cooling increased the accumulation of pollutants in the air in the morning and evening.

The photographer, who goes by the Reddit handle michaeladige, told Taiwan News that he captured the photo near sunset at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday while riding his bike along the Golden River Bank Bikeway on his way to Tamsui. On Sunday (Feb. 7), he posted the photo with the title "A lone fisherman on a foggy Tamsui River" to Reddit, where it soon garnered 470 upvotes.

That same day, another Reddit user captured many other photos of what he described as the "Foggy Tamsui River." However, based on the Air Quality Index (AQI) that day, the "fog" described by the two photographers was more likely smog.



(Reddit user michaeladige photo)