The Hong Kong Productivity Council and CUHK Join Forces to Nurture Next Generation InnoTalent with On-the-Job Research Opportunities to Strengthen Local Talent Pool

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 February 2021 - The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and the Faculty of Engineering of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to jointly nurture a new generation of innovation and technology (I&T) talent and incubate more InnoTalent in Hong Kong. Through the provision of various student internships and research programmes, the collaboration aims to strengthen the local I&T talent pool, inject new impetus into the research and development (R&D) and business sectors and enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong.









Mr Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC (left) and Professor Martin D. F. Wong, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of CUHK (right) signed a Memorandum of Understanding pledging to jointly nurture a new generation of innovation and technology talent.





Mr Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC, said, "Talent is the key success factor for business when I&T has been sweeping across the entire world and re-industrialisation is currently in active mode. The demand for I&T power and talent by different industries has rapidly risen, especially when the global economy is entering the new normal era."





Mr Butt continued, "With over 50 years of experience in consultancy services for I&T and applied research and future skills training, HKPC takes up the public mission of nurturing talent. Our new collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering of CUHK showcases HKPC's commitment to the nurturing of R&D and innovation talent. Addressing the different needs of undergraduate students, research postgraduates and PhD students, HKPC will roll out internships and research programmes in line with the requirement of the academic departments to enable students to acquire hands-on R&D experience as early as possible. We hope this initiative can strengthen the local talent pool and benefit the robust development of local I&T."





Professor Martin D. F. Wong, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of CUHK said, "The Faculty of Engineering has always been committed to developing IT professionals and promoting technology applications. This collaboration brings together our strength in engineering research and education with HKPC's rich experiences in supporting industries in Hong Kong. Together we will be able to offer diverse internship opportunities for CUHK engineering students so that they can gain valuable work experiences and get inspiration for more innovative solutions for the development of science and technology industries in Hong Kong."





Areas for collaboration include the provision of rich and credit-bearing, on-the-job training opportunities by HKPC for students studying bachelor, master and doctoral courses at CUHK, and special teaching module, professional training and part-time master and doctoral courses for HKPC staff, provided by CUHK, in return. Giving practice and exchange opportunities to students interested in I&T learning will help converge technological talents and inject new impetus into Hong Kong's economy, industries and academia, creating favourable conditions for promoting I&T and re-industrialisation.





