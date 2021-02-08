Alexa
The Latest: Snowfall delays women’s combined at ski worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 14:18
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather speeds down the course as a banner advertising the ski world championships in ...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday (all times local):

___

6:45 a.m.

Snowfall was expected. Snowfall is what came overnight. Too much of it.

The start of the women’s combined race that is slated to open the Alpine skiing world championships has been delayed indefinitely.

Organizers made the decision “due to the heavy snowfall” with a next announcement expected in an hour.

Organizers had already swapped the two portions of the race, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner will be determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.

The slalom run was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Michelle Gisin are among the favorites.

No fans are attending the worlds due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports events in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Updated : 2021-02-08 15:47 GMT+08:00

