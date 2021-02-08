Clubhouse sees success in Taiwan market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Clubhouse, an exclusive invite-only chatting app, could see unprecedented levels of success in the Taiwanese market.

According to Sensor Tower, an app analytics platform, Clubhouse ranked as the top free app on the Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong Apple App stores. Currently, the app is only available on iOS, though a version for Android users is in the works.

Various Chinese-language "clubs" sprung up on the app where thousands of users listened or participated in discussions on topics including Xinjiang detention camps, Taiwan independence, and Hong Kong's National Security Law, according to a report by Reuters.



Clubhouse is an invite-only audio chat platform where users can create or join in conversations. (Getty Images)

Agora, a Chinese-founded technology company, is behind the software powering Clubhouse. After users questioned the security of the app, Agora maintained that it does not store any end-user data, per a South China Morning Post interview with the co-founder of the company.

Neither Agora nor Clubhouse commented on their relationship, yet investors drove up Agora's stock as news began to circulate that it is providing backend services for Clubhouse. The app appears to be evading the strict censorship of the Chinese government for now.

Clubhouse is making international headlines after Elon Musk, one of Tesla’s founders, hosted an audio-chat on the platform. The app’s popularity is skyrocketing by the minute as users grow more aware of how it works.