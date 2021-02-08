Alexa
Taiwanese woman tests positive for Covid for 2nd time after 4 negative tests

Taiwan's latest imported coronavirus case is woman who contracted the disease in UK

  385
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/08 14:42
Lone bus passenger sits on top deck in Oxford Street London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. 

Lone bus passenger sits on top deck in Oxford Street London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 8) confirmed one new imported Wuhan coronavirus case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 928. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who went to the U.K. for work in February of last year and had four negative tests in a row before testing positive for the virus for the second time.

Chen said that Case No. 929 came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case while in the U.K. On Dec. 20 of last year, she began to experience a fever, diarrhea, and an abnormality with the sense of smell.

On Dec. 23, she tested positive for COVID-19. She was again tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 3 and Jan. 11 of this year, but in both cases, the results came back negative.

When she returned to Taiwan on Jan. 15, she did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus to quarantine officers. While undergoing quarantine at a quarantine center, she was tested for the coronavirus on Jan. 19 and 28, with the results of both tests coming back negative.

When her quarantine period ended, she returned to her residence, where she underwent independent health management. On Feb. 5, she went to a hospital to undergo another coronavirus test, the fifth since testing positive in the U.K. last December.

On Feb. 8, she tested positive for COVID-19. The health department has identified 10 persons in her case, with one told to enter home isolation, while the remaining nine have been asked to start self-health monitoring as they were deemed to have worn proper protection.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 164,723 COVID-19 tests, with 161,775 coming back negative. Out of the 928 officially confirmed cases, 813 were imported, 76 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 848 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 71 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-02-08 15:47 GMT+08:00

