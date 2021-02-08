Election turmoil splits West Virginia city's evangelicals

Sisters Shawnetta Lane, left, and Angenetta Lane, center, smile as they listen to Frederick Brown, pastor of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., ... Sisters Shawnetta Lane, left, and Angenetta Lane, center, smile as they listen to Frederick Brown, pastor of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., give his first in-person sermon in two months on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Constance Law falls to her knees in worship and prayer during Faith Center Church's first in-person service in two months in Bluefield, W.Va, on Satur... Constance Law falls to her knees in worship and prayer during Faith Center Church's first in-person service in two months in Bluefield, W.Va, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’s ‘Trump Country’ face a reckoning over Christianity and the misuse of symbols of their faith in America’s divisive politics. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Constance Law holds a bible and a face mask as she worships with fellow congregants in Bluefield, W.Va, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie W... Constance Law holds a bible and a face mask as she worships with fellow congregants in Bluefield, W.Va, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

A congregant of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., calls out in praise and worship during church services Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. This was the mu... A congregant of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., calls out in praise and worship during church services Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. This was the multicultural church's first in-person service since the previous November. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Lisa Brooks, a congregant of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., wipes a tear from her cheek as she talks about the important role her pastor has... Lisa Brooks, a congregant of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., wipes a tear from her cheek as she talks about the important role her pastor has played in her family's life after her mother and son died in recent years, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

A student wears a pair of cross necklaces over a Bluefield High School football shirt while walking home in Bluefield, W.Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 202... A student wears a pair of cross necklaces over a Bluefield High School football shirt while walking home in Bluefield, W.Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2021. Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’s ‘Trump Country’ face a reckoning over Christianity and the misuse of symbols of their faith in America’s divisive politics. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

The sky lights up at dawn behind First Presbyterian Church and the rail yard in the historic coal city of Bluefield, W.Va, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021.... The sky lights up at dawn behind First Presbyterian Church and the rail yard in the historic coal city of Bluefield, W.Va, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’s ‘Trump Country’ face a reckoning over Christianity and the misuse of symbols of their faith in America’s divisive politics. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Clouds are reflected on a lake at dawn in Bluefield, W.Va, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’... Clouds are reflected on a lake at dawn in Bluefield, W.Va, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’s ‘Trump Country’ face a reckoning over Christianity and the misuse of symbols of their faith in America’s divisive politics. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

From left, Gina Brooks; her daughter Jocelyn, 13; and her son Jacob, 18, discuss their faith, values and political views, in Bluefield, W.Va., on Mond... From left, Gina Brooks; her daughter Jocelyn, 13; and her son Jacob, 18, discuss their faith, values and political views, in Bluefield, W.Va., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Brooks, who leads the children's ministry at Father's House International Church, condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but supports her pastor's right to attend the "Save America" rally that day in Washington. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

A truck driver walks past Father's House International Church while making a delivery in Bluefield, W.Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Members of three... A truck driver walks past Father's House International Church while making a delivery in Bluefield, W.Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Members of three congregations in a small city in West Virginia’s ‘Trump Country’ face a reckoning over Christianity and the misuse of symbols of their faith in America’s divisive politics. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

A congregant of the Faith Center Church lifts her hands toward the sky as she worships with others in Bluefield, W.Va., on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. (A... A congregant of the Faith Center Church lifts her hands toward the sky as she worships with others in Bluefield, W.Va., on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Patricia Banks, center, claps while being hugged by Frederick Brown, pastor of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, West Va., on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021.... Patricia Banks, center, claps while being hugged by Frederick Brown, pastor of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, West Va., on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Lisa Brooks, a congregant of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., holds her grandson during the multicultural church's first in-person service in ... Lisa Brooks, a congregant of Faith Center Church in Bluefield, W.Va., holds her grandson during the multicultural church's first in-person service in two months on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2021. After watching the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Brooks worries that if people in her town don't come together to respect each other's differing opinions, something similar could happen here. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Doyle Bradford, pastor of Father's House International Church in Bluefield, W.Va, stands in the doorway of his office on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Bradfo... Doyle Bradford, pastor of Father's House International Church in Bluefield, W.Va, stands in the doorway of his office on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Bradford stirred some controversy among religious leaders in his community for attending the "Save America" rally in Washington on Jan. 6 and for some of his social media posts on politics. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Travis Lowe, second from right, pastor of Crossroads Church in Bluefield, W.Va., raises his arm during services Sunday Jan. 23, 2021. Lowe, who has ex... Travis Lowe, second from right, pastor of Crossroads Church in Bluefield, W.Va., raises his arm during services Sunday Jan. 23, 2021. Lowe, who has expressed concern over the divisiveness of American politics, believes collaboration by churches will help heal his town and the country. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — If you’re Christian in Bluefield — and most everyone is, in this small city tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains — you have your choice.

You can follow Pastor Doyle Bradford of Father’s House International Church, who has forcefully backed Donald Trump — doubting Trump’s defeat in November and joining some congregants at the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally that degenerated into the Capitol riot.

Or you can go less than 3 miles away next to the rail yard, to Faith Center Church, where Pastor Frederick Brown regards Bradford as a brother — but says he’s seriously mistaken. Or you can venture up East River Mountain to Crossroads Church, where Pastor Travis Lowe eschews Bradford’s fiery political rhetoric, seeking paths to Christian unity.

The three churches have much in common. All of them condemn the desecration of the Capitol and pray for a way to find common ground.

But they diverge on a central issue: What is the role of evangelical Christianity in America’s divisive politics?

Bradford and his flock defend his actions as expressions of freedom of speech and religion, and say they should be allowed to speak against what they feel is an assault on democracy and Christian values. But his fellow pastors fear that fiery rhetoric and baseless claims made online and from the pulpit could stoke more tensions, rancor and divisiveness.

Though AP VoteCast found that about 8 in 10 evangelical voters supported Donald Trump, their viewpoints are not monolithic, as is evident in this Appalachian town of just more than 10,000.

____

Long before he followed his pastoral calling, Doyle Bradford tunneled for coal — a traditional vocation in Bluefield, where folks proudly recall how rock extracted from the surrounding hills powered ships in the two world wars and helped build America's skylines.

Joe Biden carried parts of Bluefield but Mercer County gave more than three quarters of its votes to Trump, and Bradford and his pronouncements are very much in line with that.

“I stand with the platform that most closely aligns with my faith and values," he wrote on Facebook. "Those do not include the murder of babies in the womb, and not knowing which bathroom one should use and banning pronouns.”

He said he did not participate in or even see the violence on Jan. 6. On Facebook, he said he believed it was a “planned response from non Trump supporters" and claimed there was “plenty of evidence of fraud” in the presidential election — though there is no evidence of that.

In an interview, Bradford fiercely defended his actions and denied being part of a larger movement toward Christian nationalism.

“I consider myself a Christian who loves America, but what we’ve got going on in the Earth today is, if a Christian does love America, they’re automatically called nationalist,” Bradford said.

“I do not believe that America is any greater in the eyes of God than any other country. But as a minister of the Gospel, I do not want to be shut out of the public arena. ... It is my personal belief that America is going in a direction that will cause great harm to America.”

At Faith Center Church, Frederick Brown said Bradford said he respects his fellow pastor as a “tremendous teacher” who loves God, but some of what Bradford is saying runs “contrary to what we teach and what we preach in Christendom.”

“I’ve watched him declare that the wrath of God was coming upon people that did not vote for Trump," Brown said, "and the wrath of God was coming on the people that rigged the election."

During a recent Sunday service — the first in-person one since November, due to the pandemic — Brown asked his mostly Black congregation to put politics aside and trust God. The message hit home.

“I’m ready for this political jockeying to be over with,” congregant Jonathan Jessup said. “You know, I’m sick of it, because the only thing it’s doing is causing more division.”

At Crossroads Church, Travis Lowe has struggled with his own inclination to preserve Christian unity at all costs. He supported Black Lives Matter protests, but resolved to rein in his political speech to avoid divisiveness.

In a post on Medium, he recounted how he remained silent "as scriptures were used to demonize political enemies. I was silent as the language of violence flowed from the mouths of 'people of peace.’”

He recalled Bradford posted on Facebook after the first presidential debate that leaders in the church had supported Trump for years for not being a politician but were now backpedaling because he was not acting like one: “If you said he was the leader God chose, own it.”

After Jan. 6, Lowe finally spoke out: “I can no longer risk having blood on my hands for the sake of unity.”

“I struggle to see the way that people can wave a banner of Christianity and still employ the language of violence," he said.

___

Bradford takes pride in the diversity of his congregation, which includes white, Black and Latino members. His flock defend their pastor and say his church has transformed their lives through acceptance and love.

That does not mean that they are happy with the violence at the Capitol, or that they are certain their faith offers clear instruction on how they should act politically.

“My biggest prayer is just that, God, that we would see the truth ... and that this country would come together in unity,” said 21-year-old Kara Sandy, a congregant and junior at Bluefield State College.

Congregant Brenda Gross teared up when she was asked about the shirtless, fur-hatted “QAnon Shaman” who led a prayer at the Senate chamber thanking God “for allowing the United States of America to be reborn.”

“I don’t know what prayer he prayed, but our Jesus was meek and mild. ... He wasn’t representing the Jesus that I know and love,” Gross said.

Her husband attended the Washington rally with Bradford. Gross said she both stands by her pastor and prays for Biden, though she worries about coal jobs and the president's support for abortion rights.

Gina Brooks, who leads the children’s ministry at Bradford’s church, agreed that the Capitol melee was a sorry spectacle: “It’s sad, it’s really disheartening to see people take on the name Christian and they’re not.”

But she said she shared his concerns for the nation's direction and backed his decision to demonstrate. Lately Bradford's Facebook posts have been less strident, focusing on unity and humility.

“The end result is what the Lord’s will is, and if the Lord’s will is this, then so be it," Brooks said. “But it doesn’t mean that we stop interceding in the spirit.”

___

Associated Press writer Elana Schor in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.