Mayor of northern Taiwan city declares hospital cluster over

All staff members at Taoyuan General Hospital tested negative for coronavirus. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) on Monday (Feb. 8) declared that a recent coronavirus cluster infection that began at Taoyuan General Hospital is over.

Following the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) announcement Sunday (Feb. 7) that all staff members at Taoyuan General Hospital had tested negative for coronavirus, Cheng said the city's month-long effort to limit the expansion of the cluster infection has paid off. He said the city is no longer considered an "epidemic area."

However, large social gatherings will remain suspended through the end of February, Cheng said. He added that Taiwanese visitors are welcome to visit the city during the Lunar New Year holiday but that they must follow the public health measures introduced by the CECC.

Cheng pointed out that the city government will meet with the 11 hospitals in charge of coronavirus patients later Monday to discuss each facility's capacity. He also expressed determination to bring Taoyuan General Hospital, which will soon resume limited services, back on track.

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan Tourism Department said there will be approximately 600 people undergoing the 14-day quarantine requirement on Lunar New Year's Eve. It said Cheng will greet them through the wildly popular social audio app Clubhouse to lift up their festive spirits, reported CNA.