Olympian City presents Chinese New Year Cultural Extravaganza 4,000-square-feet old street straight out of ancient China

Introduction to the culture of hanfu with virtual fitting via AR technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 February 2021 - Hong Kong is getting ready for Lunar New Year, one of the most culturally profound and widely celebrated Chinese festivals. The festival is not only a time for families and friends to get together, but it also provides a unique opportunity for learning about Chinese culture. From today to 28 February 2021, Olympian City is organising the Chinese New Year Cultural Extravaganza to create an enriching and educational experience that also includes festive foods and shopping.





































The Chinese New Year Cultural Extravaganza is bringing to life an old Chinese street occupying a floor space of 4,000 square feet and teeming with oriental elements; lines of hanging red lanterns, a small footbridge over a lotus pond and a flowering peach blossom tree serves as perfect photo backdrops. In addition, there is an exhibition of hanfu (traditional clothing worn by Han Chinese), whose characteristics and historical backgrounds to be explained by docents. Exhibitiongoers can virtually try on the costumes in the AR Hanfu Fitting Room and be transported to ancient China. S+ REWARDS members are exclusively invited to join Hanfu Experience Day, on which they have the opportunity to wear real hanfu with their families and friends, topped up by complimentary hairstyling services, and have their photos taken by professional photographers.





On 30 January 2021, models donning hanfu from different eras and complementary makeup appearred in hanfu show. The show started at Olympian City, and head to Lee Tung Avenue at Wan Chai, while the final stop at Gold Coast Piazza at Tuen Mun.





Another highlight is the Good Fortune Lunar New Year Market, which features about 20 booths selling festive foods and decorations as well as seasonal flowers for locals to get prepared for the Year of the Cow. The market also showcases selected works by notable Hong Kong photographer, calligrapher and painter Water Poon and contemporary ink artist TK Chan. On 14 & 21 February, festive melodies will be played during live Chinese classical music performances to add a touch of poetry to the joyful ambience. Everyone is invited to visit Olympian City with their families and friends this Lunar New Year to experience the culture of hanfu and take part in a variety of festive activities.





Redemption of Chinese New Year Gifts

Printed in a bold red colour, the "Blessings-filled red envelops" designed by Olympian City are made from premium ISO14001-certified 100% recycled paper to highlight the mall's mission to promote a sustainable lifestyle. Carrying a gold pressed design with the Chinese character "blessing" in the middle, which is inspired by window carvings in traditional Chinese architecture, the red envelops exude oriental flavours in a minimalist manner. The octagonal design is hoped to bring a year of amicable relationships, while the greeting message on the top right corner is straightforward and aligned with the modern simplicity of the overall design.





For both givers and recipients of red envelops, a beautiful red envelop pouch can come in handy. Made with damask, a weaving technique commonly used in ancient China, with detailed auspicious clouds embroidered in silk, the matching red "blessings-filled red envelop pouch" is chic and sophisticated and is hoped to bring good luck in the Year of the Cow.





Redeem the exclusive "Hanfu Paper Doll Set" and "Hanfu Magnet Set" specially prepared by Olympian City to bring home with you a series of mini traditional hanfu! S+ REWARDS and Olympian Kids members may redeem the Chinese New Year gifts by points starting from today.





Chinese New Year Cultural Extravaganza

Date: From Today until 28 Feb 2021

Venue: Central Atrium, G/F Olympian City 2, West Kowloon, Hong Kong





About Olympian City

Located at the heart of the 'Golden Circle', Olympian City is West Kowloon's premier shopping destination--comprising 800,000 square feet of retail space and more than 280 shops. Olympian City features over 40 dining options worldwide, while diners can savour European and Asian cuisines in an al fresco setting. Visitors can discover an impressive range of stores from renowned brands in fashion, beauty, sports, healthcare and kids' products.





In addition to regular events and promotion campaigns, Olympian City engages customers with Olympian Kids and S+ REWARDS loyalty programme, also introduces the first-ever OC STEM Lab. This interactive lab is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to the evolving needs of a sophisticated young audience. A wide spectrum of tailored activities and workshops is offered to spark their potential, widen their vision, unleash their creativity, and engage the community in building a better future through technology.





Olympian has won a number of marketing awards in recent years. The "Think Like Leonardo da Vinci 500th Anniversary Exhibition" held in 2019 won 29 awards in Markies Awards 2020、Marketing Events Awards 2020、PR Awards 2020、DigiZ Awards 2020、Marketing Excellence Awards 2020 organized by Marketing Magazine, as well as The Best Art & Cultural Campaign in Digital Ex Award 2020. In addition, Olympian City's 2019 summer promotion "Journey To The Past" also won 5 awards in Markies Awards 2020 and Marketing Events Awards 2020. Olympian City was awarded the Outstanding Innovation Experience Shopping Mall by HK01.



