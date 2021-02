Australian Open Results

Monday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD32,790,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles First Round

Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Stan Wawrinka (17), Switzerland, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

First Round

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-2, 7-5.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-5, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-0, 7-6 (9).

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.