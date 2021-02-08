Taiwan voice actors for Japanese mega-hit animation meet with fans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese voice actors for the Japanese blockbuster animated film "Demon Slayer" on Sunday (Feb. 7) greeted fans at the Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival and shared their experiences working on the production.

Since its release in October last year, the movie, which is based on a popular Japanese manga series with the same name, has taken Taiwan by storm, having generated over NT$620 million (US$22 million) in its box office revenue. It also became Japan's highest-grossing film of all time.

During a meet-and-greet session organized by Taiwanese anime distributor Muse Communication, the voices of the six main "Demon Slayer" characters showcased their virtuosity by performing both the Mandarin and Taiwanese versions of certain scenes in the film. They also exchanged roles and recited each other's lines.

Paul Yu (于正昇), who lent his voice to the antagonist Kibutsuji Muzan, said that he was excited to take on the role and that he valued his experience very much. Feng Chia-Te (馮嘉德), the voice for Kocho Shinobu and Tokitou Muchirou, said the film was special for its vivid depiction of each character's mental growth.

Meanwhile, voice director Chien Hsin-yu (錢欣郁) said that she unexpectedly was not intimidated by the film's sudden popularity. She added that she was satisfied with her performance and that she felt very grateful for this opportunity.

Ryan Huang (黃天佑), who voiced Himejima Gyoumei, pointed out that every character in "Demon Slayer" has their own story and that even the bad guys can be empathized with. He said the film can serve as a reminder to not categorize things or people into binaries, reported CNA.



Fans shopping for "Demon Slayer" merchandise. (CNA photo)



Cosplayers dress up as main characters in "Demon Slayer." (CNA photo)