2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday morning, marking the 6th such intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). On Saturday (Feb. 6), a PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane also flew into the southwest corner of the zone.

For both incidents, the Taiwanese military responded by scrambling fighter jets, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes. So far this month, PLAAF aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone on Feb. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most sorties occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three PLAAF planes. Chinese planes were detected on a total of 27 days in January, while last year they were detected 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

The Y-8 is a medium-sized, medium-range transport plane based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12 and made by the Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members depending on the variant.

The Chinese plane is 34 meters in length with a 38-meter wingspan. It is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and possesses a top speed of 660 kilometers per hour, with a 10.4-km service ceiling and maximum range of 5,615 km.



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Feb. 7 (MND image)