Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes

By REUTERS
2021/02/08 09:42
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. 

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.  (AP photo)

Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday (Feb. 8) while oil edged closer to $60 a barrel on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3% at 717.2 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2% while Australian shares advanced 0.8% led by technology and mining shares. Chinese shares were mildly positive with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.1%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.4% in early Asian trading.

Hopes of a quicker economic revival and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it edged near $60 a barrel.

Global equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on hopes of a faster economic revival led by successful vaccine rollouts and expectations of a large U.S. pandemic relief package.

On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on stronger-than-expected corporate results in the fourth quarter, and as companies were on track to post earnings growth for the first quarter instead of a decline.

The rallies came even as U.S. data painted a dour picture of the country’s labor market with payrolls rising by 49,000, half of what economists were expecting.

The weak report spurred the push for more stimulus, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yallen predicted the United States would hit full employment next year if Congress can pass its support package.

“That’s a big call given full employment is 4.1%, but one that will sit well with the market at a time when the vaccination program is being rolled out efficiently in a number of countries,” said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based chief strategist at Pepperstone.

Expectations of a U.S. economic recovery have not boosted the greenback though, “because this shift in prospects is seen by the market as part of a global recovery,” Westpac economists wrote in a note.

“Investors, therefore, favor risk-taking, and so value the safety of the U.S. dollar less.”

Indeed, the greenback came off a four-month high against the Japanese yen to be last at 105.49.

The euro was a tad weaker after rising 0.7% on Friday to a one-week high of $1.2054. It was last at $1.2034.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar eased from a one-week high to $0.7675.

In commodities, Brent crude and U.S. crude climbed 59 cents each to $59.93 and $0.57.44 respectively.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,815.4 an ounce.
Asian stocks
Asian shares
stock market

RELATED ARTICLES

Asian stocks ease as caution persists despite calmer markets
Asian stocks ease as caution persists despite calmer markets
2021/02/04 10:42
Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
Asian markets extend gains as sentiment improves on outlook
2021/02/02 11:45
Asian equities rebound but short-squeeze nerves persist
Asian equities rebound but short-squeeze nerves persist
2021/01/29 12:00
Asian shares set for mixed opening, eyes on Fed, stimulus
Asian shares set for mixed opening, eyes on Fed, stimulus
2021/01/27 10:28
Asian markets step back from stimulus-driven record highs
Asian markets step back from stimulus-driven record highs
2021/01/22 10:16

Updated : 2021-02-08 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger