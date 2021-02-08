Alexa
MATCHDAY: Atlético hosts Celta, Leeds plays Crystal Palace

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/08 08:19
Leeds United's Raphinha, left, celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Ev...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo and is aiming for a ninth straight win to maintain its comfortable lead of the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s side is seven points clear of second-place Barcelona with two games in hand. Luis Suárez has scored five of his league-leading 14 goals in the last three rounds. Yannick Carrasco has been cleared to play after his coronavirus infection, but forward João Félix, defender Mario Hermoso and new signing Moussa Dembele are all still in confinement after having tested positive. Celta will have striker Iago Aspas back from an injury layoff during which the team went winless in four games without its top player.

ENGLAND

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be anxiously watching when Leeds plays Crystal Palace. A victory for either team would send Arsenal back into the bottom half of the Premier League. The Eagles make the trip up to Elland Road looking to complete the double over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds after a 4-1 home win in November. Both teams have 29 points and yet it is Leeds receiving widespread praise for its energetic displays under Bielsa, scoring 36 goals in 21 league games — nine more than Palace.

Updated : 2021-02-08 09:37 GMT+08:00

