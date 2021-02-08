Alexa
Mosley carries Missouri St. over Illinois St. 72-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 06:46
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 24 points and dished seven assists as Missouri State beat Illinois State 72-62 on Sunday, handing coach Dana Ford his 100th win.

Gaige Prim had 16 points for Missouri State (11-5, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Ja’Monta Black added 10 points and seven rebounds. Demarcus Sharp also had seven assists.

Ford is 100-103 in his seventh season of coaching.

DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (5-14, 2-11), who have now lost six consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 14 points. Dusan Mahorcic had five points and 15 rebounds.

Missouri State defeated Illinois State 74-67 last Saturday.

