Streaking Kings win 4th straight, beat Clippers 113-110

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-110 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

The Kings are 7-1 since suffering a 19-point drubbing by the Clippers on Jan. 20.

Lou Williams scored 23 points off the bench for the Clippers, who dropped two in a row for the first time this season. Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 10 rebounds as LA played without injured Paul George. The Clippers' reserves outscored the starters, 57-53.

Neither team led by more than nine points in the back-and-forth affair that featured 11 ties.

Nicolas Batum’s potential tying 3-pointer missed in the closing seconds for the Clippers.

Williams' pair of free throws tied the game for the last time at 103-all. From there, the Kings stayed in front. Leonard cut Sacramento's lead to 107-106, but Harrison Barnes scored off his own offensive rebound.

Rookie Tyrese Haliburton hit back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Kings ahead by five early in the fourth. Williams scored five points in a 7-0 run that put the Clippers ahead 97-95.

Fox answered with consecutive 3-pointers to take back a 103-101 lead for the Kings.

Los Angeles rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third to lead 80-79, helped by nine straight points from four different players. Fox scored Sacramento's final six points of the quarter.

Kings: They improved to 5-5 on the road and 3-4 against the West away from home. ... Were playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating Denver on Saturday.

Clippers: George missed his second straight game with what was initially described as a sore right foot. More specifically, it's a bone edema in his toe, which is a buildup of fluid within the bone marrow. There is no timetable for his return as he awaits the swelling to go down, coach Tyronn Lue said. “He's a little disappointed, especially the way he's been playing," Lue said.

Kings: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Clippers: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday.

