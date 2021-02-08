Alexa
Loyola of Chicago beats Evansville 69-58, 10th win in a row

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 06:03
CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Loyola of Chicago to a 69-58 win over Evansville on Sunday, the Ramblers 10th straight victory.

Braden Norris scored 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting for Loyola of Chicago (17-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Krutwig added 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added six assists. Keith Clemons had 11 points.

The Ramblers were 58% shooting for the game and held Evansville to 17 points in the first half.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (8-10, 6-6). Jawaun Newton added 16 points. Noah Frederking had 14 points.

The Ramblers defeated Evansville 68-55 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-08 08:07 GMT+08:00

