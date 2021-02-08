Alexa
Wright scores 24 to lead High Point over Hampton 72-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 06:17
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 24 points and High Point dominated the boards to defeat Hampton 72-58 on Sunday.

The Panthers pulled down a season-high 60 rebounds, basically outboarding Hampton 2-1. High Point racked up 20 second-chance points to Hampton's four.

Ahmil Flowers had 15 points for High Point (7-9, 5-6 Big South Conference). Lydell Elmore added 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryant Randleman had seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Davion Warren had 21 points for the Pirates (7-9, 6-5). He also had eight turnovers. Chris Shelton added 12 points. Dajour Dickens had three blocks and seven points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-08 08:07 GMT+08:00

