Jasper leads College of Charleston past Towson 66-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 05:38
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zep Jasper scored 17 points with seven rebounds as College of Charleston returned from a two-week COVID-19-related pause to sweep Towson 66-53 on Sunday.

The Cougars, who also beat Towson in double-overtime on Saturday, had not played a weekend series since Jan. 16-17.

Cameron Copeland added 14 points for College of Charleston (7-8, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Payton Willis added 13 points. Lorenzo Edwards had three blocks.

Nicolas Timberlake had 13 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Zane Martin added 12 points. Charles Thompson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Martin had scored 34 points on Saturday.

The Tigers were without brothers Solomon and Victor Uyaelunmo for a fourth straight game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

College of Charleston defeated Towson 90-88 on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-02-08 08:07 GMT+08:00

