Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter scores 31 to carry Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-72

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 05:53
Carter scores 31 to carry Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-72

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter scored a career-high 31 points and added seven assists as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 84-72 on Sunday.

Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for Norfolk State (10-6, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Carter scored back-to-back baskets as Norfolk State broke past Coppin State 51-49 five minutes into the second half, then dished assists on consecutive 3-pointers by Kashaun Hicks and Hawkins as the Spartans led the rest of the way.

Nendah Tarke had 19 points for the Eagles (6-12, 5-4). DeJuan Clayton added 18 points and seven assists. Koby Thomas had 17 points and Anthony Tarke 12..

The Spartans registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, Coppin State defeated Norfolk State 81-77 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-08 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month