Tuchel revival continues, Chelsea beats Sheffield United 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 05:22
Sheffield United's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dives but fails to save the goal from Chelsea's Mason Mount during the English Premier League soccer matc...
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Che...
Chelsea's Mason Mount, centre front, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield...
Chelsea's Jorginho, centre, celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffie...

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Jorginho scored from a penalty to give Chelsea a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, extending the team's revival under Thomas Tuchel.

It's now three wins and a draw since Tuchel replaced the fired Frank Lampard, lifting Chelsea to fifth place. The Blades remain in last place, 12 points from safety.

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, tucking away Timo Werner’s cutback and finding the bottom corner of the net.

But the hosts leveled eight minutes into the second half when Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger poked the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Rüdiger played a blind back pass to Edouard Mendy, who was on his way out to collect the ball, which rolled into the unguarded net.

Sheffield was not level for long, however. Chelsea was awarded a penalty after Aaron Ramsdale brought down Werner and Jorginho calmly converted the spot kick.

Updated : 2021-02-08 06:37 GMT+08:00

