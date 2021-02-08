Alexa
The Latest: Brady going for 7th title; Mahomes wants repeat

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/08 04:47
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay
Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay ...

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (...

The Latest on Super Bowl 55 (All times EST):

___

3:45 p.m.

Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

___

Updated : 2021-02-08 06:36 GMT+08:00

