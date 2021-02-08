Alexa
Tigres becomes first Mexican team in Club World Cup final

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 04:30
Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL celebrates during FIFA Club World Cup semi final against Brazil's Palmeiras in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday. Feb. 7, 20...
Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL, right and Carlos Salcedo celebrate during FIFA Club World Cup semi final against Brazil's Palmeiras in Al Rayyan, ...

Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL celebrates during FIFA Club World Cup semi final against Brazil's Palmeiras in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday. Feb. 7, 20...

Andre Pierre Cignac of Tigres UANL, right and Carlos Salcedo celebrate during FIFA Club World Cup semi final against Brazil's Palmeiras in Al Rayyan, ...

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the Club World Cup semifinals on Sunday to become the first Mexican side to reach the final of the tournament.

André-Pierre Gignac scored for the CONCACAF Champions League winner from the penalty spot in the 54th minute.

Tigres had the best opportunities in the match in Al Rayyan against Brazil's Palmeiras, which won its second Copa Libertadores title on Jan. 30.

Also Sunday, Qatari team Al Duhail beat South Korea’s Ulsan 3-1 to finish fifth.

Tigres had advanced to the last four after beating Ulsan with Gignac scoring twice, including a penalty, against the Asian champion.

European champion Bayern Munich faces African champion Al Ahly of Egypt in the other semifinal on Monday. Bayern won the Club World Cup in the 2013-14 season.

The final is scheduled for Thursday.

