Mitchell leads surging Jazz past Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indiana... Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots between Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA ... Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots between Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapoli... Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots in front of Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in In... Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots in front of Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 27 points and 11 assists as the red-hot Utah Jazz improved their NBA-best record with a 103-95 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The Jazz (19-5), who have won 15 of 16, flowed through their All-Star guard, who also had nine rebounds. Mitchell ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points. When he wasn't driving past defenders, he was pulling up for uncontested jumpers.

Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic broke an 83-all tie with a three-point play at the 5:36 mark of the fourth quarter and the visitors never trailed again. On subsequent possessions, Mitchell fed Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles for 3-pointers.

In the final two minutes, Mitchell banked home a runner and sank a pair of foul shots for a 100-91 lead.

Bogdanovic finished with 18 points. Jordan Clarkson added 17 off the bench. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers (12-12), who have lost five of six. Doug McDermott contributed 18 off the bench. Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and seven assists.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Only team to rank in the top five in offensive (115.7) and defensive (107.4) rating. ... Mike Conley's plus-minus of +265 is 48 points better than Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard for the league lead.

Pacers: Set a franchise record with 20 3-pointers in Friday home loss to New Orleans. ... T.J. McConnell has had 27 assists off the bench in the past two games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Boston on Tuesday.

Pacers: At Brooklyn on Wednesday.

