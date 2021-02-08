Alexa
City inflicts 3rd straight Anfield loss on ailing Liverpool

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/08 02:39
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and...
Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, reacts after Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League socce...
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City dismantled Liverpool, aided by Alisson Becker’s uncharacteristic goalkeeping blunders, to win 4-1 on Sunday and inflict the Premier League champions’ third successive loss at the former fortress of Anfield.

A first victory for City at Liverpool since 2003 -- sparked by Ilkay Gundogan’s double -- nudges Pep Guardiola’s side closer to regaining the trophy.

While City pushed five points clear of Manchester United at the top of the standings, Liverpool slipped 10 points behind the leaders in a faltering title defense.

Not since 1963 has Liverpool lost a hat trick of home league games. And this is a stadium where it had been unbeaten in 68 games until Burnley won last month and Brighton followed up with another victory on Wednesday.

Gundogan sent a first-half penalty into the Kop before netting four minutes after the break after the first of Alisson’s mistakes.

Mohamed Salah leveled from the spot before Gundogan netted again. Raheem Sterling headed in the third and Phil Foden powered in an angled drive.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-08 05:05 GMT+08:00

