Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee postponed

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/08 02:12
The Latest: Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee postponed

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

Georgia will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-08 03:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month