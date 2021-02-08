AP PHOTOS: Severe weather hits parts of Europe

A thick layer of ice and icicles has formed over a jetty staircase at temperatures of around minus five degrees at the pier in Gohren, Germany, Sunday... A thick layer of ice and icicles has formed over a jetty staircase at temperatures of around minus five degrees at the pier in Gohren, Germany, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Strong winds are causing snowdrifts and ice to form on the coastal region. (Jens B'ttner/dpa via AP)