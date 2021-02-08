Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Severe weather hits parts of Europe

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 00:44
A car makes its way through a street along the snow covered banks of the Neris river during the sun rises as temperatures dipped to -21 degrees Celsiu...
A man takes pictures at the Zaans Museum in Zaandam, as snow and strong winds pounded The Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A horse-drawn carriage drives through the town in the snow flurry in Wernigerode, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Low Tristan has caused huge amounts o...
People enjoy the day as Sahara sand colours the snow near Altenberg, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The snow covered Neris River as temperatures dipped to -21 degrees Celsius (-5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Vilnius, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Minda...
A pony walks in the snow near Millhouse Green in north east England, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, with bitterly cold winds and heavy snow set to bring disrupt...
Snow blows from the roof of the bus station at the central station in Osnabrueck, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Bus services were suspended on Sunday...
A man walks across a snow-covered field on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Strong winds are causing snow drifts in the north of t...
Walkers with dog walk in front of the German parliament, the Reichstag building, during snowfall in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Christoph ...
People exercise in the fresh snow at Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford, southern England, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Heavy snow is predicted for the...
Cars covered in snow at a car dealership in Weeley, southern England, Sunday Feb. 7, 2012. Heavy snow is predicted to bring travel disruption to sou...
A man jogs near the flooded Seine river banks in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. In the Paris region, the Seine River overflowed its embankments for a fi...
A man and his son fish in the flooded Seine river banks in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. In the Paris region, the Seine River overflowed its embankment...
Floodwaters submerge vineyards near Cognac, southwestern France, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Floodwaters have devastated many vineyards and orchards in sout...
The snow covered landscape at Allenheads, England, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Snow has swept across the region Sunday, with further snowfall predicted to i...
A man uses a surf board to sledge down a snow covered hill in Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford, southern England, Sunday Feb. 7, 2021. Heavy ...
A thick layer of ice and icicles has formed over a jetty staircase at temperatures of around minus five degrees at the pier in Gohren, Germany, Sunday...

LONDON (AP) — Severe weather in Europe, ranging from floods in France to heavy snow in Germany, has caused disruption and damage — but also magnificent backdrops to behold or play in.

Floodwaters devastated many vineyards and orchards in southwestern France, while the Seine River overflowed its banks for a fifth straight day in Paris.

In Britain, heavy snow is predicted for the coming days and set to bring disruption to southeast England as bitterly cold winds grip much of the nation. Some areas in the U.K. picked up accumulation Sunday.

A snowstorm and strong winds pounded northern and western Germany, forcing trains to cancel trips and leading to hundreds of vehicle crashes. Police said more than two dozen people were injured on icy roads.

But the storms have also brought picturesque scenes, with people enjoying the day as Sahara sand colored the snow near Altenberg, Germany. And a pony walked in show near Millhouse Green in northeast England, while a horse-drawn carriage drove through the German town of during a flurry.

A man used a surfboard to sled down a snow-covered hill in Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford in southern England.

The weather is set to remain frigid in the coming days across the continent. Temperatures dipped to -21 C (-5.8) in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-02-08 02:04 GMT+08:00

