Friedrich wins 7th consecutive 2-man world bobsled title

By Associated Press
2021/02/08 00:02
Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller of Germany speed down the track during the two men's bobsleigh race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Ch...

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich left no doubt on his way to a seventh consecutive world two-man bobsled championship.

Friedrich simply rolled to another title, teaming with brakeman Alexander Schueller to win gold on Sunday over fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke by 2.05 seconds.

Friedrich’s four-run time was 3 minutes, 39.78 seconds, and he pulled off the biggest rout in a world bobsled championship race since Germany's Sandra Kiriasis won the women's title also by 2.05 seconds in 2007.

Lochner and Franke finished in 3:41.83, and Hans Peter Hannighofer and Christian Roeder were third in 3:42.01 to finish off a German medals sweep.

Friedrich has won every world two-man title since 2013. World championships aren’t held in Olympic years; Friedrich also won the two-man and four-man gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Friedrich now has 10 world championships, including his three victories in four-man. He will be the favorite in four-man next weekend when the world championships resume, with men’s skeleton, women’s skeleton and women’s monobob remaining on the schedule as well.

Updated : 2021-02-08 02:03 GMT+08:00

