Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: Ireland down to 14 vs Wales after O'Mahony sent off

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 23:39
6N: Ireland down to 14 vs Wales after O'Mahony sent off

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ireland was down to 14 men against Wales after flanker Peter O’Mahony was sent off for an illegal high tackle in their Six Nations match in Cardiff on Sunday.

O’Mahony was red-carded for leading with his left shoulder into the exposed head of Wales prop Tomas Francis, who was trapped in a ruck.

The incident happened in the 14th minute in the teams’ ongoing opening match of the tournament. Wales led 3-0 in an empty Principality Stadium.

Ireland entered the match favored to beat the most experienced Wales test side in history for the first time in Cardiff since 2013.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-08 02:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month