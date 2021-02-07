Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 23:22
2nd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — The Northeastern United States braced for a major snowstorm on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped as much as 2 feet on the region.

The National Weather Service predicted around up to 8 inches of snow New York City and 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.

Forecasters predicted several inches of snow would fall along the New England coast, saying the precise amount would depend on how quickly the storm moved through the region.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday's snowfall, which started at around 9 a.m. in the city, would not close COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The massive snowstorm that hit the region on Feb. 1 forced the postponement of hundreds of vaccination appointments in New York and elsewhere.

Updated : 2021-02-08 00:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
Man in coma after being injured by woman falling from building in Taiwan
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
Taiwan's show biz asked to stop making dirty jokes about female entertainers
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Progress made on return of illegal kickbacks in Lafayette Frigate case
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month