Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 6

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 1.26
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67
Chris Driedger Florida 4 244 7 1.72
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72
Jake Allen Montreal 5 297 9 1.82
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 1.89
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 420 15 2.14
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 274 10 2.19
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 2.32
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 179 7 2.35
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 7 383 15 2.35
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 17 2.36
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 148 6 2.43
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 9 535 22 2.47
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 20 2.48

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 10 598 7 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 7 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 525 6 2 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 12 708 5 7 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 9 549 5 2 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 9 540 5 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 5 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 5 1 1
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 4 4 3
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 4 1 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 456 4 2 2
Carey Price Montreal 7 427 4 1 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 420 4 2 1
Martin Jones San Jose 6 325 4 2 0
James Reimer Carolina 5 304 4 1 0
Jake Allen Montreal 5 297 4 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 4 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 85 .944 4 0 0
Chris Driedger Florida 4 244 7 113 .942 3 0 1
Jake Allen Montreal 5 297 9 140 .940 4 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 274 10 144 .935 1 3 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 231 .931 7 1 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 246 .928 4 1 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 119 6 71 .922 2 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 420 15 174 .921 4 2 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 25 280 .918 4 4 3
Devan Dubnyk San Jose 6 287 13 143 .917 0 3 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 179 7 76 .916 1 1 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 525 23 249 .915 6 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 9 540 23 246 .914 5 3 1
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 16 171 .914 3 1 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 2 4 4 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 9 540 2 5 3 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 420 2 4 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 334 1 3 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 1 4 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1

Updated : 2021-02-08 00:33 GMT+08:00

