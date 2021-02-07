Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 9
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8
Hershey 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 2
Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Chicago 5, Rockford 4

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1

Iowa 4, Texas 1

Syracuse 6, Utica 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3

Henderson 5, Ontario 2

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-08 00:33 GMT+08:00

