All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 9 Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1 Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8 Hershey 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 2 Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4 Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ontario 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Chicago 5, Rockford 4

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1

Iowa 4, Texas 1

Syracuse 6, Utica 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3

Henderson 5, Ontario 2

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.