Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Leipzig to host Liverpool in Hungary due to travel curbs

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 21:16
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, right, and goal scorer Marcel Sabitzer celebrate the goal during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between RB Leipzi...

Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, right, and goal scorer Marcel Sabitzer celebrate the goal during the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between RB Leipzi...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

Leipzig's round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16.

The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended.

Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-07 23:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan