Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;80%;57%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;28;17;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NW;13;63%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;20;8;Variable cloudiness;17;8;E;3;75%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;16;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;WSW;23;49%;36%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy with snow;-3;-6;A little snow;-5;-7;ENE;31;85%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-18;Very cold;-13;-19;NNE;7;73%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;4;ESE;10;68%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy, colder;-9;-9;Very windy, snow;-2;-22;WSW;37;47%;83%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;31;19;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;10;53%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;13;Afternoon rain;19;10;SW;23;68%;86%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;23;18;Clouds and sunshine;24;19;NNE;17;50%;29%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Mostly sunny;20;9;NW;9;71%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;10;68%;65%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;28;16;Turning sunny, nice;28;14;E;13;34%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;S;12;68%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;A brief shower;14;10;W;22;65%;57%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny;6;-5;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;WSW;10;36%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;14;9;Mild with rain;12;4;WSW;13;82%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow tapering off;-6;-11;A bit of snow;-8;-9;NE;16;61%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;A shower in spots;21;10;SE;9;61%;55%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Heavy a.m. t-storms;23;18;A shower and t-storm;24;17;N;14;79%;83%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain;6;1;An a.m. snow shower;3;-5;NW;19;73%;57%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little snow;0;-5;A little snow;-5;-9;NE;14;81%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;4;3;Spotty showers;12;7;WSW;7;91%;62%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;5;3;A little rain;8;-5;WNW;12;86%;83%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;32;21;A t-storm around;24;18;ESE;19;70%;68%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;Plenty of clouds;29;20;ENE;9;47%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;15;-1;Hazy and cooler;6;-3;NW;19;34%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;High clouds and warm;27;18;S;12;32%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;24;18;Sunny and nice;24;19;SSE;25;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;28;19;A stray shower;27;19;E;6;58%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;21;Nice with some sun;31;21;NE;15;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-12;-17;Periods of snow;-8;-13;NW;6;53%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;24;Showers around;32;23;NNE;17;70%;71%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;-3;-6;A snow shower;-3;-6;NE;25;83%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;23;18;Breezy in the a.m.;23;18;NNE;25;60%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;18;6;NNW;15;71%;27%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;NNE;23;79%;69%;3

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;Sunny and nice;23;11;NW;7;66%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Not as cool;12;-4;Partly sunny;10;-8;NNE;13;26%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;26;14;Hazy sun;30;14;NW;12;43%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;SW;11;75%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;Cold with a flurry;2;1;E;31;67%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;21;10;Cloudy and warm;20;9;N;15;37%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;15;13;Rainy times;17;13;W;32;73%;92%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;26;19;An afternoon shower;24;16;ESE;11;67%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;27;17;A p.m. t-shower;26;17;E;9;75%;81%;11

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;E;10;71%;4%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;-6;-11;Clouds and sun, cold;-8;-15;NNE;9;79%;19%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;31;24;A shower or two;33;25;S;10;62%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;ENE;16;70%;36%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;Rather cloudy;26;19;NNW;13;56%;42%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;E;8;35%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;Partly sunny;24;9;NE;8;43%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;15;12;Variable cloudiness;19;15;SSW;14;52%;56%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy shower;29;25;Showers around;29;25;W;14;83%;90%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;29;24;Sunny;31;24;SE;14;40%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;22;15;A stray t-shower;25;17;NNW;9;62%;57%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;17;2;Partly sunny, warm;18;1;SW;7;38%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;Abundant sunshine;30;15;NW;9;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;3;Hazy sun;22;5;SSW;6;49%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;N;19;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid;-10;-14;Frigid with snow;-9;-10;E;17;83%;95%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;31;23;A shower in places;32;24;NNE;14;57%;57%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;9;68%;77%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NNW;9;41%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;35;25;A t-storm around;35;26;SSW;6;64%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;A little p.m. rain;13;6;NNW;10;72%;85%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;11;71%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;23;19;Mostly cloudy;23;20;SSE;13;79%;37%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;14;12;Spotty showers;15;12;SW;23;75%;91%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little snow;3;-2;Snow showers;-1;-2;NE;23;78%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;High clouds;22;12;SE;8;62%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Considerable clouds;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;WSW;9;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;12;6;Spotty showers;10;6;WSW;25;61%;86%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;NE;28;62%;44%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;7;82%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;High clouds;32;26;ENE;12;59%;61%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and cooler;20;14;Low clouds may break;18;13;SSE;19;63%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;25;8;Nice with sunshine;25;8;SW;9;22%;1%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;28;22;A shower or two;26;23;SE;13;80%;61%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, frigid;-14;-22;Frigid;-13;-14;E;16;75%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;ENE;25;66%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;A couple of t-storms;22;19;E;20;78%;84%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-3;-13;Mostly sunny, colder;-8;-12;S;5;63%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and cold;-10;-16;Cold with some sun;-9;-27;ENE;11;47%;14%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;N;10;33%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;16;N;14;77%;70%;4

New York, United States;Snow, breezy, colder;1;-8;Mostly sunny;-1;-6;WSW;11;42%;25%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;20;10;Cloudy;18;9;SE;11;68%;2%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-10;An afternoon flurry;-1;-14;SSW;20;87%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;Showers around;11;1;N;22;51%;70%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and cold;-7;-15;Sunny, but cold;-7;-13;N;9;61%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with snow;-3;-16;Partly sunny;-7;-12;SW;12;63%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;29;26;Breezy in the a.m.;29;26;NE;23;81%;61%;13

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;NNW;15;70%;56%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;28;23;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;ENE;14;79%;67%;3

Paris, France;Morning showers;5;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-2;N;7;65%;28%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers;23;19;A morning shower;23;18;SW;24;75%;64%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;26;Clearing;32;24;SSW;9;61%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NNE;16;73%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;11;44%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A little wintry mix;-3;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-14;WNW;8;75%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cooler;5;-9;Hazy and colder;-1;-13;NW;16;32%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;12;Cloudy, downpours;20;12;SW;13;76%;88%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy this morning;15;10;Afternoon rain;16;13;SW;23;81%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds limiting sun;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;E;12;61%;3%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;3;1;Partly sunny;4;-1;E;27;48%;42%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-13;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-13;ENE;7;80%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;27;22;Brief a.m. showers;26;21;ESE;8;74%;85%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NNE;15;48%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Cooler with rain;16;9;Spotty showers;15;10;S;25;64%;91%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-13;Sunshine and frigid;-11;-16;WSW;7;76%;15%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;7;Mostly cloudy;15;9;W;11;76%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;17;62%;19%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;30;22;A stray shower;29;23;E;17;70%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;A shower in spots;24;16;SW;9;79%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;20;6;Showers around;17;7;ENE;12;60%;94%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;SW;10;61%;11%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, humid;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NNE;14;71%;7%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;11;9;A little rain;13;9;S;22;81%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;7;2;Clouds and sun, cold;6;1;SSW;8;69%;59%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler this morning;8;-6;Sunny and colder;0;-7;NW;14;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;18;5;Cloudy and chilly;8;4;ENE;20;59%;3%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;33;25;A passing shower;33;25;N;18;67%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;13;5;A passing shower;15;4;WSW;16;67%;82%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;ENE;20;66%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;-5;-12;Snow showers, cold;-5;-9;NNE;8;78%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;25;20;Showers around;23;19;SE;19;70%;79%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;27;19;Spotty showers;24;17;ENE;19;67%;73%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with a flurry;-6;-7;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-11;SE;7;59%;61%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;7;Showers around;14;6;WSW;11;77%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;13;3;Mild with some sun;13;4;N;11;63%;33%;3

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;12;5;Plenty of sun;15;6;NE;9;35%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;16;E;6;63%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;20;14;Rain, heavy at times;16;11;SSE;12;74%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;15;4;Cooler;10;0;NNW;17;35%;7%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-4;-10;Some sun;-5;-7;NNW;17;56%;70%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Plenty of sun;20;14;WSW;19;47%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Downpours;21;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;15;55%;31%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-12;-24;Plenty of sun;-7;-24;WNW;8;85%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;6;0;Partly sunny;4;-1;ENE;5;55%;24%;2

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;5;-1;An a.m. snow shower;2;-5;NNW;13;85%;56%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;ENE;10;46%;85%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-14;-22;Frigid;-13;-14;E;15;78%;65%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;-9;-11;Frigid with snow;-7;-9;ENE;27;80%;94%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer;24;16;Winds subsiding;22;17;N;33;73%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;22;Nice with some sun;32;16;WNW;9;48%;5%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Partly sunny;7;-1;NE;4;58%;6%;3

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-07 21:25 GMT+08:00

