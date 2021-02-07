Alexa
Rains forecast for parts of northern Taiwan from Monday

Northeasterly monsoon to affect Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/07 21:02
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seasonal northeasterly winds will begin to affect areas north of Taoyuan and the northeastern part of Taiwan from Monday (Feb. 8), turning the weather cloudy and bringing rain to areas facing the winds.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) told CNA that localized heavy rains were possible for the north coast, Keelung, and Yilan from Monday as a result of the strengthening northeasterly winds, while the weather for areas south of Hsinchu was expected to be similar to Sunday’s.

Kuan said that a weather front would join the northeasterly monsoon to affect Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, the first two days of the Lunar New Year holiday. Occasional rains or thunderstorms were expected to occur across Taiwan from Wednesday afternoon.

The weather front will move through Taiwan on Thursday afternoon and will gradually turn cloudy in central and southern Taiwan, where there will be a chance of seeing the sun on Friday and Saturday. The north and northeast will still be affected by the seasonal monsoon until next Monday (Feb. 14), Kuan said.

The weather forecaster said that according to current observations, the weather from next Monday (Feb. 15) to Wednesday could begin to turn partly sunny across the country.

Updated : 2021-02-07 21:25 GMT+08:00

