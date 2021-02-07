Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Coal-fired power plants cut output amid poor air quality: Taiwan EPA

  153
By Central News Agency
2021/02/07 21:24
Coal-fired power plants cut output amid poor air quality: Taiwan EPA

(CNA photo)

Five coal-fired power plants in Taiwan have significantly reduced their output this weekend, due to unhealthy levels of air pollution in large parts of the country, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said Sunday.

Since midnight Saturday, the output had been lowered to 30 percent of the combined output of Hsieh-Ho Power Plant in Keelung, Linkou Power Plant in New Taipei, Mailiao Power Plant in Yunlin County, Hsin-Da Power Plant in Kaohsiung, and Taichung Power Plant, the EPA said in a press release.

This means that the five power plants have cut output by a total 200 million kWh, according to the EPA.

The EPA said it has also asked the local governments in Pingtung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung to closely monitor their industrial districts and major factory sites, in a bid to reduce emissions, as the air quality remained poor on Sunday for the second day in a row.

According to the EPA's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network, the Air Quality Index in most of western Taiwan was flashing an "orange" alert Sunday, signaling unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, while in other parts of the country the index was flashing "red," signaling "unhealthy" air for the general public.

The air quality in large parts of Taiwan has been poor since Saturday, due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the EPA said.

The air quality is expected to begin to improve Monday, as northeastern winds strengthen, and it should be significantly better by Wednesday, when rain is forecast across the country, the EPA said.

Updated : 2021-02-07 22:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan