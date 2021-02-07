India: Scores feared dead after Himalayan glacier breaks

A Himalayan glacier broke in northern India, leading to widespread heavy flooding A Himalayan glacier broke in northern India, leading to widespread heavy flooding

Three people were confirmed dead and at least 150 were missing after a Himalayan glacier broke and caused major floods in northern India on Sunday.

"We have located at least three dead bodies on the river bed. Our last update puts the missing person number at 150, and there are 16 or 17 persons trapped inside a tunnel," a police spokesperson in Uttarakhand state told AFP.

Twitter users shared videos of the huge water deluge through a valley in Chamoli district after the glacier broke away from a hillside.



Another video showed torrents of water smashing against the rocks on the banks of the river Dhauli Ganga.

Hydropower project damaged

Local residents told Reuters they feared workers from a nearby hydropower project had been swept away by the flood as well as other villagers who had been near the river at the time.

"We have no idea how many people are missing," villager Sanjay Singh Rana said.

The videos shared on social media showed how the dam was unable to hold back the sheer weight of water.

DW's Nimisha Jaiswal in New Delhi said a huge operation was now underway in the region to try to find those missing.

"We're hearing of multiple teams of rescue management forces being deployed; the army, the national disaster reserve force, as well as border police," she said.

"Thousands [of residents] have already been evacuated but experts say it'll only be clear how extensive the damage is once the floodwaters recede."

Avalanche to blame?

The Indian Express said that part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday morning, two days after an avalanche on the same glacier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand."

"India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," he added.

The Uttarakhand province in the mountainous Himalayas region is prone to heavy flooding.

In June 2013, record-breaking rainfall led to devastating floods that left almost 6,000 people dead.

The region also has a chain of power projects on the Alaknanda River and its tributaries.