How to enjoy Taipei’s floral bloom this season

A variety of flowers blooming at Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park in Beitou (PLSO photo) A variety of flowers blooming at Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park in Beitou (PLSO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is suggesting to the public that the Taipei MRT is the most convenient way to reach floral hot spots in the city during the Lunar New Year holiday.

In a press release on Feb. 3, TRTC recommended that flower chasers buy one-day passes or 24/48/72-hour Taipei Metro Passes for unlimited rides. The price for a 24-hour pass is NT$180 (US$6.2). The prices for 48- and 72-hour Taipei Metro Passes are NT$280 and NT$380, respectively.

The company made a list of the best spots to behold the bloom as well as how to get there.

● Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park in Beitou

A total of 35,000 plants have been used to create colorful designs on the gently sloping terrain of the park. This year, more varieties of flowers than last are being displayed, including silver ragwort, French marigold, lavender, wax begonia, and rainbow pink. The best time to view the flowers at Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park is from now until March 31.

Public transportation: Take Taipei MRT to Xinbeitou Station and walk 15 minutes. Another option is to take either Bus 216, 218, or 223 to Guizikeng Water and Soil Conservation Education Park, and walk for five minutes.

● Lohas Park in Neihu

Lohas Park located not far from MRT Donghu Station is the most convenient site for watching cherry blossoms within the city. The 2021 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival will last from now until Feb. 28. The cherry blossoms at the park are illuminated at night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A variety of cherry blossom trees in the park will each bloom in turn, including the Taiwan cherry, the Japanese Showa cherry, and the double-layer cherry.

Public transportation: Take Taipei MRT to Donghu Station, and leave from Exit 3. Lohas Park is roughly 15 minutes from the station on foot, or visitors may take either Bus 281, 53, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, or BL51 from the station to the Donghu Community bus stop, and walk for two minutes.

● Yangming Park on Taipei’s Yangmingshan

Yangming Park, one of the Yangmingshan Flower Festival venues, consistently attracts throngs of people to view the cherry blossoms every spring. The various cherry blossoms in the park include Yoshino, Keio-zakura, and Taiwan cherry.

Public transportation:

From MRT Shipai Station, take Bus S8 or 128.

From MRT Beitou Station, take Bus S9 or 129 (service only on holidays).

From MRT Jiantan Station, take Bus 109 (service only on holidays), 111, R5, or 260.

From Taipei Main Station, take Bus 260 or 1717.

For updated information about crowds at the three parks, please visit this site.



Map of the area near Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park in Beitou (PSLO photo)



Cherry blossoms at Loha Park in Neihu (TRTC photo)



Cherry blossoms at Yangming Park on Yangmingshan (PSLO photo)