Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case

Banks ruled to have helped eight grain companies speculate against New Taiwan dollar

  195
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/07 18:30
Taiwan and US dollars 

Taiwan and US dollars  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four foreign banks have been punished by Taiwan’s central bank for their involvement in currency speculation against the New Taiwan dollar, with Deutsche Bank banned from deliverable and non-deliverable forwards trading (DF/NDF) as well as trading in forex derivatives.

The central bank outlined its punishments for the Taipei branches of Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) via a statement on Sunday (Feb. 7).

A total of six banks were alleged to have played a role in helping eight grain companies speculate against the New Taiwan dollar since July 2019, with transactions in one year being valued at roughly US$11 billion, reports said.

Deutsche Bank will be banned from trading both DF and NDF, and its operations concerning forex derivatives trading will be suspended for two years, according to the central bank.

ING and ANG will be prohibited from trading DF and NDF for nine months, while Citigroup will be suspended from the DF trading business for two months. The punishment will take effect on Monday (Feb. 8).

After global demand for Taiwan's tech products rose, the nation's currency has hit its highest value in 23 years against the U.S. dollar, and the central bank has been trying to restrain the currency rise. The central bank commenced an investigation into currency speculation by grain firms in January.
foreign exchange
deliverable fowards
non-deliverable forwards
currency speculation
New Taiwan dollar
central bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan banks offer new bills for Lunar New Year
Taiwan banks offer new bills for Lunar New Year
2021/02/02 12:17
Taiwan’s coins for Year of Ox can be ordered online
Taiwan’s coins for Year of Ox can be ordered online
2021/01/07 19:28
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
2021/01/05 11:50
Taiwan's central bank highlights uncertainties in 2021 global economy
Taiwan's central bank highlights uncertainties in 2021 global economy
2020/12/21 17:34
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
2020/12/11 15:25

Updated : 2021-02-07 19:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Taiwan could receive COVID vaccine as early as this month
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Dutchman worked in Taiwan over 2 weeks before testing positive for COVID
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Afghan man had cough while infectious with COVID in Taiwan for 12 days
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan helps 160 Indonesian detainees return home ahead of Lunar New Year
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
China condemned as 'evil' after Guyana drops deal to open Taiwan office
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan
US woman tests positive for COVID after business meetings in Taiwan