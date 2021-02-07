Alexa
Jean-Marie scores 20 to carry Hawaii past Cal Poly 81-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/07 17:24
HONOLULU (AP) — James Jean-Marie had 20 points as Hawaii beat Cal Poly 81-64 on Saturday night.

Jean-Marie made 8 of 10 shots.

Justin Webster had 18 points for Hawaii (7-5, 5-5 Big West Conference). Casdon Jardine added 11 points and eight rebounds. Noel Coleman had 10 points.

Hawaii totaled 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Alimamy Koroma had 18 points for the Mustangs (3-13, 1-9). Colby Rogers added 16 points. Brantly Stevenson had 12 points.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. Hawaii defeated Cal Poly 84-68 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-07 18:24 GMT+08:00

