Taiwan's MND refutes rumors that training ammunition for self-developed gun is subpar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday (Feb. 7) refuted rumors that the training ammunition for the 30-millimeter gun developed by the Armaments Bureau is subpar, saying that it is still undergoing tests but has met the bureau's requirements.

The MND issued a press release Sunday morning stating that the first phase of technical transfer cooperation for the ammunition has been implemented and assembly tests have been completed. The ministry added that conditions are normal and the ammunition has been meeting the same quality requirements as live rounds.

The MND also said that the second phase of tests is in line with an official schedule. Everything is expected to complete initial operational evaluations by the end of this year.

According to media reports, training ammunition loaded into the Armament Bureau’s 30-mm chain gun was not stable enough, which caused dissatisfaction within the Army and the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST). Media also stated that the Armament Bureau lent the Army and NCSIST some CM-34 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles outfitted with the 30-mm cannon, but they were rejected by both.

The MND stated that the ammunition production center purchased additional chain guns during the early stage of testing and that there was no need to borrow any more guns from the Army or NCSIST. The media reports are obviously inconsistent with the facts, the ministry stated.

The MND called on Taiwanese to continue supporting the nation’s armed forces, its military preparations, and the promotion of a self-reliant national defense.